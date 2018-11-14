No new jets since 1985 IAF tells SC at Rafale hearing

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Supreme Court today interacted with Air Vice Marshal, T Chalapathy, who had been associated with the Rafale aircraft procurement decision.

He told the SC that he would rate Jaguars, Sukhoi 30s and Light Combat Aircraft are all 3-4 Gen fighters but India needed 4+ Gen fighters and hence zeroed in on Rafale.

He said that the IAF requires the 4th and 5th generation jets as they have niche technology. The stealth, electronic warfare of such jets are very enhanced, he also said.

When asked what was the last induction of combat aircraft into the IAF, he said that though the Sukhoi 30s and LCA are being inducted regularly, being made in India, the last acquisition was in the 1980s and those were the Jaguars.

The CJI then observed, " so there has been no induction between 1985 and 2018.