No new coronavirus cases reported in Kerala

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, May 04: No new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Sunday, even as the government declared four more regions in the state as hotspots, taking the total to 84.

The total of number of affected people in the state remains 499.

The state had on May 1 reported no fresh cases of the virus, even as one person tested positive for the disease on Saturday.

"One person from Kasaragod, who was under treatment in Kannur, was cured of coronavirus on Sunday and there are no fresh cases of COVID-19 in the state today," Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a medical bulletin.

Till now, 401 people have been cured in the state and there are 95 under treatment in Kerala.

"As of today, there are 21,720 people under observation in the state, out of which 388 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Till now, 32,217 samples have been sent for testing," she said.

The government has declared four more regionsin state as hotspots, taking the total number to 84.

Kannur has 37 positive cases, the highest in the state, followed by Kottayam with 18 cases and Idukki and Kollam with 12 cases each.