    No new attacks on Kashmiris since Feb 22: Centre tells Supreme Court

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of the Centre's submissions that no fresh incident of violence against Kashmiris has been reported since February 22, the day when the apex court had taken cognisance of a PIL on the issue.

    The apex court on February 22 directed chief secretaries and DGPs of 11 states to take "prompt" and "necessary" action to prevent incidents of alleged threat, social boycott and violence against Kashmiris following the Pulwama terror attack.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi considered the submission of Attorney General K K Venugopal that no fresh incident of violence against Kashmiris had been reported after the apex court issued directions to protect the natives of Kashmir Valley who are living outside the state.

    Also Read | Sena sacks youth activists who allegedly assaulted 2 Kashmiri students

    The court asked the states, which have not filed their responses, to do so within a week.

    PTI

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 13:28 [IST]
