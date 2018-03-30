'No need to worry, re-exams in students' favour', says CBSE chief after paper leak row

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairperson Anita Karwal finally broke her silence and said the decision to hold fresh exams in the two papers for some two million students was taken "in favour of children".

In her first statement since the shock announcement of the CBSE paper leak, the education body's chairperson Anita Karwal said, "We are working for the welfare of children and soon we will announce the re-examination dates. The kids have nothing to worry about and we are with them."

Anita Karwal is a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer who took over as CBSE chairperson on 31 August 2017.

On Thursday, Students took to the streets to protest the CBSE's decision to hold re-examination of Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers, even as the Congress demanded that Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and the board chairperson be sacked.

Amid massive protests over the paper leaks issue, Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, going into rhyme, saying "in everything there is leak, the 'chowkidar' is weak"

Javadekar, however, put up a brave and said the culprits will not go scot-free. He termed the issue as unfortunate.

The BJP rejected Rahul Gandhi's charge, saying the Congress president was referring to the UPA rule

