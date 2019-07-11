'No need to take it seriously': MEA on Zawahiri’s threat on Kashmir

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, July 11: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) refused to pay any heed to Al-Qaeda Chief Ayman al Zawahiri's video in which he talks about Kashmir's liberation and attacking Indian Army, and said Indian forces are capable of maintaining territorial integrity.

The media arm of the Al-Qaeda, As Sahab released a video message from Ayman al-Zawahiri tittled, "Dont forget Kashmir." He has urged the Mujahideen in Kashmir" to inflict "unrelenting blows" on the Indian Army and the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Zawahiri's message on Kashmir is a desperate attempt to stay relevant after Musa's death

"'Aisi dhamkiyaan jo hai na hum sunte rehte hain, mujhe nahi lagta inko seriously lena chahiye. (We keep heairng such threats. There is no need to take such threats seriously) Our security forces are well equipped and capable of maintaining our territorial integrity and sovereignty," MEA spokesperson Ravish Kumar said.

While Zawahiri does not mention Zakir Musa, the terrorist killed in May by security forces in Kashmir, his photo flashes on the screen as he speaks on Kashmir.

A close introspection of Zawahiri's speech suggests that it is desperate times for the Al-Qaeda in the sub-continent. It may be recalled that in 2014, the outfit had launched the Al-Qaeda in the Sub-Continent, with an intention of spreading operations primarily in India. Since its inception in 2014, the outfit has not really gained any traction.

There have been desperate attempts in the past as well to make some impact in the sub-continent, especially in Kashmir. The outfit circulated videos calling for attacks on the mainland in a bid to liberate Kashmir. In the early part of 2018, the outfit had said, "you strike Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Kashmir will be liberated automatically from India." Since 2014, the outfit has made several attempts to gain traction and it had even instigated youth to carry out lone wolf attacks. It also had managed to set up some modules in Delhi, but the NIA busted it and shut it down.