    No need to panic, assures PM after 2 fresh cases of coronavirus

    New Delhi, Mar 03: There is "no need to panic, assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a renewed coronavirus scare gripped India, after two new cases of the disease were confirmed over the last 48 hours.

    "Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus... different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," the Prime Minister said.

    Coronavirus Scare: Two new cases confirmed in Delhi and Telangana

    "There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection," he added.

    Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials to take stock of his government's preparedness to deal with the coronavirus.

    The move comes a day after a case of the novel coronavirus was reported in the national capital.

    Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and top officials of the Health Department will be present at the meeting and will brief the chief minister about the Delhi government's preparations, the official said.

