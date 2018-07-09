SC says no to namaz at Taj Mahal, observes monument cannot decay

New Delhi, July 9: The Supreme Court has refused to permit namaz at the Taj Mahal. The court said that the Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world and hence that needs to be kept in mind.

There are other places where namaz can be offered and the Taj Mahal should be avoided the court also said. There was a controversy that broke out with several persons questioning the reason for keeping the Taj closed on Friday. The Taj remains closed on Fridays to facilitate prayers.

A petition had been filed stating that non-residents are not allowed to offer namaz inside the Taj Mahal. The court while rejecting the plea said it could not let the monument decay.

