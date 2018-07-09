Why Taj Mahal, prayers can be offered at other Mosques as well says SC

New Delhi, July 9: New Delhi, July 9: The Supreme Court has refused to permit namaz at the Taj Mahal. The court said that the Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world and hence that needs to be kept in mind.

There are other places where namaz can be offered and the Taj Mahal should be avoided the court also said. There was a controversy that broke out with several persons questioning the reason for keeping the Taj closed on Friday. The Taj remains closed on Fridays to facilitate prayers.

A petition had been filed stating that non-residents are not allowed to offer namaz inside the Taj Mahal. The court while rejecting the plea said it could not let the monument decay.

The petition had challenged the January 24, 2018 order passed by the ADM (City) Agra which said that those who are not residents of Agra, would not be allowed to enter the mosque situated at the Taj Mahal for offering customary prayers on Fridays on grounds of security.

Petitioner Syed Ibrahim Hussain Zaidi, president of Taj Mahal Masjid Management Committee, Agra, told the bench that several tourists visit Agra throughout the year and the order of ADM (Additional District Magistrate) (City), Agra restraining them from offering their prayers at the mosque inside the Taj Mahal was illegal and arbitrary.

"Why for such prayers they should go to the Taj Mahal," the bench said, adding "There are other mosques also. They can offer their prayers there."

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day