    No Muharram procession in Kashmir: Restrictions in Srinagar back

    Srinagar, Sep 10: Strict restrictions have been imposed in parts of Srinagar and no Muharram procession would be allowed as a preventive measure.

    Roads leading to Srinagar have been sealed and security remains tight. Muharram processions have been banned in the Kashmir Valley. Further curfew like restrictions have been imposed in those areas that are dominated by Shias.

    While at first it was said that processions would be allowed, the administration decided against it after the intelligence signalled that anti-social elements could use it as a forum to trigger clashes with security forces.

    Lashkar's propaganda module had plans of intimidating people in every J&K district

    The Shia community have been told to carry out all religious duties at the local Imambaras during the 10 day period. Muharram processions have not been allowed in Kashmir since 1990.

