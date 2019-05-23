  • search
    No more red ‘Comrade’

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: The trends in various parts of the country shows a complete decimation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or the CPM.

    As BJP sweeps India with 300 seats, NDA-351, UPA-89 , Congress-50 and among the other parties that have 102 seats the Communist Party of India (CPI) is moving forward with 5 seats nationally.

    No more red ‘Comrade’
    Representational Image

    BJP is leading in 16 of the 42 seats in West Bengal. The Communists meanwhile are leading in none of the seats in the states which was once its stronghold.

    In Kerala the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is set to sweep the state of in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Trends from the Election Commission show the UDF was leading in 19 out of the 20 seats, with the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) leading in 1 seat. The BJP-led NDA, which is yet to register a win in a Lok Sabha election on it's own, is trailing nationwide.

    The LDF is leading only in Alappuzhain, Kerala, the coastal tourist destination, where it's candidate AM Arif has a good lead over the Congress candidate Shanimol Usman here.

    The CPI(M) is leading with 4 seats in Tamil Nadu. The Communist Party is successful to make it's hold in four provinces. In Madurai Venkatesan S of CPI(M) leading with 140925 votes, in Tiruppur CPI candidate Subbarayan, K. leading with 307,365 Votes, in Coimbatore Natarajan, P.R of CPI(M) is ahead with 207,261 Votes and in Nagapattinam Selvaraj M is leading with 259,706 Votes.

    In the last Lok Sabha too, the Left has barely manged a double digit figure, The CPM and BJP had won two seats respectively in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress is leading in 24 seats in the state. The Communist Party had won 5 seats in Kerala in 2014.

    Read more about:

    communist party of india cpm lok sabha elections 2019 election results

