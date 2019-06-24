No more pellet guns, now sound will shoo away stone pelters in Kashmir

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 24: The Ministry for Home Affairs has approved the use of a sound cannon to tackle stone pelters. This would mean that the use of the pellet gun would be minimised in future operations against the stone pelters in Jammu and Kashmir.

The sound cannon will emit pain inducing sound waves on the mobs.

The sonic weapon known as the Long Range Acoustic Device was first used in Pittsburg to control an agitating crowd during a G20 Summit.

Stone pelters have often come in the way of operations against terrorists carried out by the Indian Army. The LRAD will come in handy during such operations as it would help in disbursing the mob.

The Home Ministry has directed the Central Armed Police Forces to start procuring the equipment.

While the use of an LRAD has been criticised as the sound can cause permanent damage to hearing, the Home Ministry has made it clear that the warning tone will not cross the human threshold of pain.

A note by the ministry states that the manufacturers must mention the threshold impact of equipment output on human ears and have to have certification from Indian and medical organisations.