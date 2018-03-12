No more controversies over me, says Hadiya

Kerala-based Hadiya, an alleged victim of love jihad on Monday said she was grateful to the Supreme Court for allowing her to reunite with her husband.

Days after the apex court set aside a Kerala High Court order annulling her marriage with a Muslim man, Hadiya told reporters that the order was one that gave freedom to her to stand by a faith which she believed was right.

No other person in the country should experience the pain and suffering like the one she underwent, Hadiya said.

Flanked by her husband Shafin Jahan, Hadiya said she got freedom and justice from the apex court and thanked all those who stood by her during the legal battle.

"There should be no more controversies over me," she said.

The apex court had on March 8 set aside a Kerala High Court order annulling her marriage to Jahan.

Hadiya is pursuing her mandatory house surgeon internship at the Sivaraj Homeopathic Medical College and Research Institute in Tamil Nadu's Salem district for completing her Bachelor in Homoepathy Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) course.

The apex court had in August last year asked the National Investigation Agency to probe the case of conversion and marriage of Hadiya, as the agency claimed a "pattern" was emerging in Kerala.

The matter came to the fore when Jahan had challenged a Kerala High Court order annulling his marriage with her and sending the woman to her parents' custody.

On November 27 last, the supreme court had freed Hadiya from her parents' custody and sent her to college to pursue her studies, even as she had pleaded that she should be allowed to go with her husband.

The high court had in May last year annulled the marriage terming it as an instance of 'love jihad', following which Jahan had approached the apex court.

