  • search
Trending Jyotiraditya Scindia Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No more 5-day working week; Sikkim govt declares holiday on 2nd & 4th Saturdays

    By PTI
    |

    Gangtok, Mar 10: Not happy with the performance of the employees, the Sikkim government has withdrawn the five-day working week system and declared that they will get holidays only on second and fourth Saturdays.

    No more 5-day working week; Sikkim govt declares holiday on 2nd & 4th Saturdays

    The new system will be effective from April 1, according to a notification. After coming to power in May last year, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang introduced the five-day working week for employees of the state government and public sector units.

    Soon, Maharashtra government employees to have 5-day working week

    Earlier, it was a six-day week. However, official sources said, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government was not happy with the performance of its employees despite providing them holidays on Saturdays.

    Modifying the May 28, 2019 notification, Chief Secretary S C Gupta on Monday said that with effect from April 1, 2020, only the second and fourth Saturdays will be holidays for the government and PSU offices in Sikkim.

    More SIKKIM News

    Read more about:

    sikkim government employees

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 9:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X