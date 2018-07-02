No money spent on PM's fitness video: Rajyavardhan Rathore slams Tharoor

New Delhi, July 2: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday slammed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and said that no money was spent on PM Modi's video for the viral 'Fitness Challenge' on Twitter.

The Union minister was responding to Tharoor's tweet which had cited a media report alleging Rs 35 lakh was spent to shoot the video.

The I&B minister took a dig at Tharoor's mention of "lambs" in the tweet and said, "And I assure you, sir, not a single 'lamb' was sacrificed for the vid, let alone 35!"

Earlier today, the Congress leader had tweeted a news report claiming that the Union government has spent Rs 20 crore on advertisements on Yoga Daycelebrated on June 21 and Rs 35 lakhs on a fitness video.

On June 13, a week before the Yoga Day, the Prime Minister had tweeted a video of him performing yoga.

