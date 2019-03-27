  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No Modi wave this time, but a tsunami: Prathap Simha

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 27: Prathap Simha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be facing a re-election from the prestigious Mysuru-Kodagu constituency. He will be up against C H Vijayashankar of the Congress.

    No Modi wave this time, but a tsunami: Prathap Simha
    File photo of Narendra Modi and Pratap Simha

    In the 2014, he won from the constituency as a debutant by defeating A H Vishwanath of the Congress. Many attributed the victory to a combination of the Modi wave and youth power.

    Lok Sabha Election 2019: PM Modi, Amit Shah set to hit campaign train from Thursday

    He says that in the rural areas of his constituency, the people are convinced about the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this interview with OneIndia, Simha says that he not bothered about a Modi wave missing, because this time there is a Modi tsunami.

    How different are these elections compared to 2014 in the absence of a wave

    In 2014, if there was a wave, this time there is a tsunami. The victory of the BJP is certain.

    There are questions to answer this time, unlike in 2014. Is it easy convincing the voter?

    In 2014, we had to convince the public about the good work done by Narendra Modi in 2014. This time, the work is out there for the people to see. The many schemes implemented by the Union Government have made a big difference in the lives of the people. This is helping all of us a great deal.

    Can you elaborate?

    The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has gone down well with the farming community. The Ujwala scheme and Pradhan Mantri Was Yojana too have made a big difference in the lives of the people. Further electricity has been provided to crores of people. Several crores of people have benefited from the various other schemes such as Ayushman Bharat.

    Modi losing popularity, playing 'China card' to win Lok Sabha election: Chinese media

    Pakistan has been on the narrative. How is that panning out for the BJP?

    The air strike at Balakot has shown our resolve to act against Pakistan. The people are aware of the capabilities of Narendra Modi. Even before we can approach the people, they will come forward and vote for Modi.

    What about rural India?

    I have personally visited several rural areas and I can tell you that they are convinced about our leadership.

    It is in your constituency that the issue relating to Tipu Jayanti is a hot topic. Is that an issue now?

    Let me tell you there are two Congress parties in Karnataka. One is the Congress and the other is the Siddaramaiah Congress. It is Siddaramaiah, who is the father of Tipu Jayanti. The voters are extremely upset about the celebrations. The Congress party will pay for it.

    Is the decision to give Tejaswi Surya a ticket from Bangalore South a good decision?

    Yes, in my opinion it is a fantastic decision. He will win the constituency and I have no doubt about that. People may say a lot of things, but only the BJP could have identified a candidate for his hard work and talent and given him a ticket. No party has done that.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue