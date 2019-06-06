  • search
    No Modi-Imran meeting on sidelines of SCO

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 06: No bilateral meeting has been planned between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

    No Modi-Imran meeting on sidelines of SCO
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan

    Modi would be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on June 13-14.

    Creating terrorism-free environment key for regional peace: Modi to Pak PM

    MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters that "to the best of my knowledge, there is no bilateral meeting being planned between our Prime Minister and the Pakistan Prime Minister".

    The presence of Pakistan foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood in Delhi on Eid gave rise to speculations that he may be laying the spadework for possible talks between the Indian and Pakistan Prime Ministers. Mehmood was spotted after offering Eid prayers at the Jama Masjid.

    When asked about this, Kumar said, "It was a personal visit and there was no meeting scheduled with him."

