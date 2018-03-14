No minister with criminal background in new Meghalaya assembly

No minister has declared criminal cases against them in the newly elected Meghalaya legislative assembly states a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

On the assets front, 8 out of the 12 ministers are crorepatis. The average assets of the 12 ministers stand at Rs 13.07 crore.

The minister with the highest declared total assets is Metbah Lyngdoh from Mairang constituency. He has declared assets worth Rs 87.26 crore. Comingone Ymbom and Lakhmen Rymbui comes second and third on the list with Rs 26 crore and Rs 11 crore worth assets respectively.

The minister with the lowest declared assets is Hamletson Dohling from Mylliem Constituency with assets worth 31.83 lakhs.

A total of 4(33%) ministers have declared their age to be between 25-40 years while 8(67%) ministers have declared their age to be between 41-60 years. Out of 12 Ministers, none are women.

OneIndia News

