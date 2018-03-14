Election Result 
Gorakhpur/UP
PartyVotes
SP293,153
BJP264,416
CONG4,953
Phulpur/UP
PartyVotes
SP218,963
BJP189,489
CONG7,396
Araria/Bihar
PartyVotes
RJD333,050
BJP309,863
Bhabhua/Bihar
PartyVotes
BJPLeading
CONGTrailing
Jehanabad/Bihar
PartyVotes
JDUTrailing
RJDLeading

No minister with criminal background in new Meghalaya assembly

Written By:
No minister has declared criminal cases against them in the newly elected Meghalaya legislative assembly states a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

On the assets front, 8 out of the 12 ministers are crorepatis. The average assets of the 12 ministers stand at Rs 13.07 crore.

The minister with the highest declared total assets is Metbah Lyngdoh from Mairang constituency. He has declared assets worth Rs 87.26 crore. Comingone Ymbom and Lakhmen Rymbui come second and third on the list with Rs 26 crore and Rs 11 crore worth assets respectively.

The minister with the lowest declared assets is Hamletson Dohling from Mylliem Constituency with assets worth 31.83 lakhs.

A total of 4(33%) ministers have declared their age to be between 25-40 years while 8(67%) ministers have declared their age to be between 41-60 years. Out of 12 Ministers, none are women.

OneIndia News

