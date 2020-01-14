No MHA medal for top cop Davinder Singh arrested in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 14: The Jammu and Kashmir police have said that the Arrested DSP, Davinder Singh has not been awarded any gallantry or meritorious medal by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It has been reported in some sections of the media that he was awarded a gallantry medal, but that is not true, J&K police sources tell OneIndia. The only gallantry medal awarded to Singh was during his service in the erstwhile state of J&K on Independence Day in 2018.

The medal awarded to him was for his participation in countering a fedayeen attack by terrorists at the District Police Lines Pulwama on August 27 2017, when he was posted out there.

Singh during his interrogation claimed that he was ferrying the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to facilitate their surrender.

Officials investigating him say that he had made this made claim during interrogation, but we are investigating the same further.

However, sources also said that Singh was helping the terrorists cross the Banihal tunnel in lieu of money. The source also said that an amount of over Rs 10 lakh was agreed upon. Singh however denied the charge during interrogation. The source however added that Singh was not being truthful and he had no authorisation to organise a surrender.

The official cited above said that they were tracking their movements from Shopian. A police party in civvies was near his residence keeping a watch over their movements.

Meanwhile, he would be questioned for his alleged links with Afzal Guru. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar while confirming the arrest of Davinder Singh said that the officer would be treated like any other terrorist.