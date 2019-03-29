  • search
    No mention of Azhar-Pulwama link in Indian dossier says Pak

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 29: There is no mention of any connection between Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar with the Pulwama attack in the dossier submitted by India to Islamabad after the terror strike, Pakistan claimed.

    Addressing a weekly briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said that soon after receiving the dossier, Pakistan constituted a 10-member investigation team comprising officials of Federal Investigation Agency to probe the attack.

    Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. File Photo.

    However, "no linkage of Pakistan was found with the Pulwama incident".

    MEA says India is disappointed at Pakistan's response over Pulwama dossier

    "The Indian dossier does not claim any linkage of Masood Azhar with the Pulwama incident," he added.

    India handed over the dossier to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi on February 27 with specific details of Pakistan-based terror group JeM's complicity in the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel on February 14 and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan.

    The FO spokesperson said the Indian dossier contains 91 pages and six parts, out of which only part two and three pertain to the Pulwama attack. Other parts were "mostly general allegations".

    Pakistan first denies having terror camps, then shuts down a few

    Pakistan concentrated on those parts which relate to Pulwama incident, he said.

    Asserting that Pakistan was willing to cooperate with India, the spokesperson said, "We have informed India that we are ready to cooperate if they provide actionable intelligence and evidence that will sustain the threshold of Pakistani courts, we are ready to work on that."

    He said Pakistan repeatedly offered dialogue to India for resolution of all disputes but the Indian side did not reciprocate.

