    No mass prayers in Eidgah for Bakrid; Up to 50 allowed at a time in mosques: Karnataka govt

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, July 26: The Karnataka government has allowed Eid-ul-Azha prayers only in mosques that too with a maximum of 50 people at a time and said mass prayers at Eidgah and other places are prohibited in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    People visiting mosques for the prayers have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing, Minority Welfare and Wakf Department Secretary A B Ibrahim said in an order issued on Friday.

    It said the Hilal committee has decided that the Eid-ul- Azha, also known as Bakrid, would be celebrated on July 31 in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts while it would be on August 1 in the rest of the state.

    Karnataka govt waives crematorium fees for COVID-19 victims in Bengaluru

    Noting that mass prayers were one of the important rituals Muslims perform during Bakrid, the order said in view of the Covid-19 pandemic such events at Eidgah and other places were prohibited.

    However, prayers would be allowed in mosques with the restriction that not more than 50 people should take part. If there were more people, the prayers should be performed in batches, the department said in the order.

    Mass prayers should not be performed in any other places such as halls, community buildings and 'Shadi Mahal', the order added.

    Karnataka has allowed temples, mosques and other places of worship to be open for devotees from June 8 with all Covid-19 preventive measures in place.

