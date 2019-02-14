No major terror attack in recent years claims BJP MP

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 14: Asserting that infiltration through international borders had come down due to the Army's surgical strikes, BJP national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe asserted that no big terror incident had taken place in the country in the last four-five years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP said after a long time, the country had a government, under which no one was questioning its topmost leaders' credibility.

"Everybody knows about the surgical strikes, due to which infiltration through the international borders has come down. We have done this not only on the western border, but in the east also. In the last four to five years, no big terror incident took place in the country," he said at a BJP event.

Sahasrabuddhe added that the middlemen were removed from the defence corridor and India had started manufacturing different arms and ammunition.

"For the last couple of years, people wanted to have a police memorial in the memory of those officers who had lost their lives. Our government has formed it. Our party has opened a museum for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to throw light on his life," he said.

Referring to the achievements of the NDA government since 2014, Sahasrabuddhe said, "We have honoured our promises. Now, if there are no middlemen in government organisations, then that has happened because everything has become online."

"Every government organisation has been told that if they want to buy anything, it will happen through a bidding process after putting it on online portals," he added.

The government had also given reservation to the economically weaker sections of the society, the BJP leader said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a new direction to the country's foreign policy through development diplomacy when the International Solar Alliance was formed.

The government made roads in Arunachal Pradesh as earlier, it was very difficult to travel to the north-eastern states, the MP said, adding that the Kaziranga National Park was infiltrated by Bangladeshis, but steps were taken to make it free of infiltrators.

"We made a law, under which whoever rapes a minor girl will get the capital punishment," he said.

Former MCD mayor Arti Mehra said the BJP was a party that believed in internal democracy and people had accepted that it could lead the country in the right way.

"We have three high-tech LED chariots in Delhi, running in all the seven (Lok Sabha) constituencies, where we have placed suggestion forms through which people can reach us and give their views," she said.

Around 7,500 boxes were placed across the country, including around 200 in Delhi, Mehra said, adding that the process was started on February 5 and would end on March 5.

"The target is to reach 10 crore people," she said.