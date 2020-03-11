No Madhya Pradesh-like crisis in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

  • search
    Mumbai, Mar 11: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday ruled out a Madhya Pradesh-like political drama in Maharashtra, saying the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP- Congress alliance government is doing "very well" in the state.

    Talking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai, Pawar also said Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the party to join the BJP, had sought "quick rehabilitation" after losing the Lok Sabha poll.

    Asked if the Congress is to be blamed for the imminent fall of the Kamal Nath government, Pawar said the party has a "good and capable leadership".

    On the impact of Scindia's exit on the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, Pawar said, "Some people have confidence in the capacity of Kamal Nath and feel a miracle can happen."

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 16:43 [IST]
