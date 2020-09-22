No love for those who do not love cows: Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Ahmedabad, Sep 22: Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Gujarat's Minister for Cow Breeding, has on Tuesday said the Vijay Rupani-led state government has "no love for those who don't love cows".

"The BJP government has taken strictest of measures to stop cow slaughter," he told the Gujarat Assembly."

"Gujarat would be the only state to have given Rs 61 crore in a year to gaushalas and panjrapoles," the minister added.

"We have no love for those who do not love cows. This slogan has been given by (chief minister) Vijay Rupani and (State Minister for Home) Pradeepsinh Jadeja. The BJP's government has taken the strictest of measures to stop cow slaughter," said Chudasama during a discussion on a short notice question raised by Congress MLA Kanti Kharadi on presence of cows on roads in North Gujarat.

"Rupani government is the one which believes in 'jeevdaya' (compassion for all living beings).

During the current year, despite Covid-19, the government, gave Rs 61 crore to the state.

#Tesla 'secretly planning' R&D Centre in #Bengaluru? | Oneindia News

This was part of Rs 25 daily fodder assistance given to cattle, which is not a regular payout. Banaskantha district along was given over Rs 10 crore, Chudasama highlighted steps taken by the Rupani government for the welfare of cows and other animals.

Notably, India holds the second position in beef export business after Brazil. Brazil, India, Australia and the United States are projected to export more than 1 million metric tons of beef in the year 2020.