  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘No locus standi of Foreign entity’: India rejects US global religious freedom report

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 23: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rejected US state department's 2018 International Religious Freedom Report, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson has slammed the US state department's 2018 International Religious Freedom report that alleged that some senior leaders of the BJP made inflammatory speeches against minority communities.

    MEA in its response said that India is proud of its secular credentials, it's status as the largest democracy and pluralistic society with a longstanding commitment to tolerance and inclusion.

    ‘No locus standi of Foreign entity’: India rejects US global religious freedom report
    External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar

    "The Indian constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all its citizens, including its minority communities. It is widely acknowledged that India is a vibrant democracy where the Constitution provides protection of religious freedom, and where democratic governance and rule of law further promote and protect the fundamental rights," said Raveesh Kumar, the Official Spokesperson of MEA.

    Pompeo will bring some good news on H1B visa cap during India visit

    He further added that it is widely acknowledged that India is a vibrant democracy where the Constitution provides protection of religious freedom, and where democratic governance and rule of law further promote and protect the fundamental rights."

    "We see no locus standi for a 'foreign entity/government' to pronounce on the state of our citizens' constitutionally protected rights," he said.

    Earlier, BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni had also slammed the report and called it bias.

    He said, the US state department's 2018 International Religious Freedom report shows clear bias against the Narendra Modi government and the BJP.

    More MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS News

    Read more about:

    ministry of external affairs rajeev kumar us government bjp

    Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue