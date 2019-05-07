No literal violation of MCC: EC clears Modi's 'Corrupt No.1' speech

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 07: The Election Commission on Tuesday gave one more clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Bhrashtachari no. 1 against the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"Prima facie, we did not figure out any literal violation of MCC as given in Election Commission of India instructions. The case is therefore disposed of," said a statement by the poll body.

The development comes hours after Congress MP Sushmita Dev filed a complaint in the Supreme Court against Modi's remark and the poll panel for its "arbitrary and opaque" clean chits to him.

In an additional affidavit filed before the court, Congress MP Sushmita Dev, who had approached the apex court against the poll panel's clearing Prime Minister Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah of poll code violations, said the ate speeches made by the two shoudl be declared "corrupt practices" under Section 123A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Her additional affidavit came a day after the Supreme Court asked her to put on record the Election Commission's order giving clean chit to PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Citing Modi's statement against Rahiv Gandhi, the Congress noted that the poll panel had ordered action against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for speeches similar in tone and tenor.

Swipe at Rajiv Gandhi

Speaking at a rally in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Modi took a swipe Rajiv Gandhi, the former Prime Minister, calling him 'Bhrashtachari No 1'.

He had referred to Gandhi's incessant attacks on him over the alleged corruption in the Rafale deal and said his aim was to tarnish his image. "Your father was called ' Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as Bhrashtachari No 1," Modi had said.

The Prime Minister was referring to the Bofors scandal during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure. There were allegations that Swedish defence company Bofors paid huge kickbacks to Rajiv Gandhi and others for the sale of its artillery guns to the Indian Army.