No leadership change in Goa due to Parrikar's absence: BJP

The Goa BJP said that there was no question of a change in leadership in the state due to the illness of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

A section of leaders said that, in the remote chance of a change in leadership, the reins of the government would still be with the BJP and not its coalition partners.

The issue of Parrikar's absence from the helm of affairs in the state was discussed today at the party's meeting here chaired by BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, said the leaders.

"It was informed by the national leader (Santhosh) that the question of giving the top seat to any other party does not arise. The leadership of the government will remain with the BJP," Deputy Speaker and BJP legislator Michael Lobo told reporters after the meeting.

Union AYUSH minister and North Goa Member of Parliament Shripad Naik ruled out the possibility of a leadership change in Goa.

"There is no such possibility. Parrikar is recovering and he will soon be back to lead the government," he said.

Santhosh did not talk to media persons following the meeting and other leaders, including Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant, refused to comment on queries posed by reporters.

PTI

