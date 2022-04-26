YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No layoffs planned 'at this time': CEO Parag Agrawal tells employees company

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Apr 26: It has been confirmed that Twitter, the largest micro-blogging platform in the world, was sold to Elon Musk for a $44 billion deal on Monday.

    No layoffs planned at this time: CEO Parag Agrawal tells employees company

    Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal has told employees that the future of the social media firm is uncertain as no one knows which direction things will go in. According to a Reuters report, Agrawal was speaking at a company-wide town hall meeting.

    "Once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go," Agrawal said.

    Possibility of Layoffs?

    Putting the employees' minds to ease, Agrawal answered a question regarding possibility of layoffs. To which he replied there were no such plans for now.

    However, there were mostly no firm answers from Agrawal as he did not know what was in the mind of the billionaire.

    Donald Trump to rejoin Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover?

    Employees asked Agrawal whether former US president Donald Trump, who was permanently suspended from Twitter last year, would be allowed to return once Musk takes over.

    "Once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go," Agrawal said, referring to the question regarding Trump.

    The Twitter CEO deferred a lot of questions saying that it needs to be cleared by Elon Musk.

    "I believe when we have an opportunity to speak with Elon, it's a question we should address with him."

    Earlier, Musk had asked users on Twitter whether there should be an Edit button. Later, Twitter confirmed that it is already working on an Edit Button feature for a long time now, and it should be released in the foreseeable future.

    More ELON MUSK News  

    Read more about:

    elon musk twitter

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 9:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X