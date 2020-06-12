  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No late fee for delay in filing of GSTR-3B returns: Sitharaman

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 12: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said no late fees will be levied on registered entities with nil GST return filing between July 2017 and January 2020.

    The decision was announced after a meeting of the GST Council.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "For the period from July 2017 to January 2020, which is prior to the Covid period, a lot of return filing has been pending. For all those who have no tax liabilities but who have not filed their returns between July 2017 to January 2020 there will be zero late fees," said Sitharaman.

    "For those who have a tax liability, a maximum late fee for non-filing of GSTR-3B returns for period July 2017 to January 2020 has been capped to Rs 500. This will apply to all returns submitted during July 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020," Sitharaman said.

    Small taxpayers with turnover up to Rs 5 crore will now pay a reduced rate of interest of 9 per cent from 18 per cent for returns filed for February-April 2020 after July 6, if filed by September 30, the minister announced.

    They can file returns for May to July till September 2020 and no late fee will be charged, she added.

    Inverted duty structure hitting GST collections was discussed, she said, adding the panel was looking at correction of duty inversion in footwear, fertiliser and textiles.

    Sitharaman said discussion on taxing pan masala will hopefully be taken up at GST Council's next regular meeting. A special one-agenda meeting will happen in July to discuss compensation requirements of state, she added.

    More GST News

    Read more about:

    gst nirmala sitharaman

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue