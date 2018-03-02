No J&K in India map at reception hosted for Canadian PM

The long list of embarrassments for team Justin Trudeau only became longer. A columnist with the Ottawa Citizen has said that during the reception at the Canadian High Commissioner's residence in New Delhi, a map of India was displayed, but the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir was omitted.

Terry Glavin wrote in his column that a map of India displayed at last Thursday night's High Commission party in New Delhi omitted the Indian State J&K.

"Imagine the Indian High Commission in Ottawa throwing a party and showing off a huge map of Canada with Quebec missing, and you get the picture," he also wrote.

It may be recalled that Jaspal Atwal who was convicted in 1987 on an attempt to murder charges featured in the list of invitees for an event attended by Trudeau during his recent visit to India.

OneIndia News

