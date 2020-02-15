No invite yet to Anna Hazare for Arvind Kejriwal’s swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, Feb 15: Social crusader Anna Hazare has not received an invitation as yet for the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 16.

Hazare has even refused any comment after learning about Kejriwal's sweeping victory in the Delhi poll, according to the Times of India report.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 10 am where Anna Hazare had staged a massive anti-corruption agitation in 2011.

Kejriwal considers Anna as his political guru as, in 2011, both of them had initiated an anti-corruption movement to bring the Jan Lokpal bill.

Last year, Anna and Kejriwal parted ways over Kejriwal deciding to form his own political party to bring the Jan Lokpal and other changes while Anna decided to remain apolitical.

Gopal Rai, the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit, said a letter was sent to the prime minister on Friday morning.

It was, however, not clear whether the prime minister would attend the swearing-in ceremony.

According to his schedule, he is travelling to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday to inaugurate over 30 projects.

All seven Delhi MPs and eight newly-elected BJP MLAs have also been invited for the oath-taking ceremony, Rai told PTI.

No chief minister or political leaders from other states will be part of the event as it will be a "Delhi-specific" ceremony.

AAP has also invited a one-year-old who was spotted at the AAP headquarters dressed like Kejriwal ith an AAP cap, a sweater, spectacles and muffler.