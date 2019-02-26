  • search
    No international law broken, we bombed 'our own territory': Swamy on IAF strike

    New Delhi, Feb 26: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said Indian Air Force jets striking Muzafarabad sectorin PoK does not amount to any violation of International law, as PoK is India's territory.

    BJP leader Subramanian Swamy
    Indian Air Force fighter planes struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp across the Line of Cross in Balakot, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa early on Tuesday morning, said reports.

    "We are bombing our own territory temporarily called PoK. So no international law broken but it is in self defence," Swamy tweeted.

    [LIVE: India hits back, 3 JeM camps at Balakot, Chakoti, Muzaffarabad destroyed]

    The strike comes almost two weeks after a terror attack killed 40 CRPF troopers in Pulwama in south Kashmir that raised tensions between India and Pakistan.

    According to news agency ANI, terror launch pads across LoC in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad have completely been destroyed in IAF air strikes. JeM control rooms were also destroyed, reports said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 9:42 [IST]
