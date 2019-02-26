No international law broken, we bombed 'our own territory': Swamy on IAF strike

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 26: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said Indian Air Force jets striking Muzafarabad sectorin PoK does not amount to any violation of International law, as PoK is India's territory.

Indian Air Force fighter planes struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp across the Line of Cross in Balakot, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa early on Tuesday morning, said reports.

"We are bombing our own territory temporarily called PoK. So no international law broken but it is in self defence," Swamy tweeted.

The strike comes almost two weeks after a terror attack killed 40 CRPF troopers in Pulwama in south Kashmir that raised tensions between India and Pakistan.

According to news agency ANI, terror launch pads across LoC in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad have completely been destroyed in IAF air strikes. JeM control rooms were also destroyed, reports said.