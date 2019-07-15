No intention to meet senior Congress leaders, rebel MLAs tell Mumbai police

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, July, 15: Signalling more trouble for the coalition in Karnataka, 14 rebel MLAs have written to the senior police inspector of the Powai police station here and said that they pose a threat from the Congress leadership.

We have absolutely no intentions in meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, any Congress dignitaries from Maharashtra and Karnataka or any political leader as we anticipate a serious threat from them, they wrote in the letter. This is the second time that the rebels have sought protection from the police. Last week, the rebels had written a similar letter and sought protection, when Congress leader, D K Shivakumar had tried to meet them.

The police after receiving the letter had not allowed Shivakumar to meet with the rebels in Mumbai. The rebels held a presser in Mumbai and reiterated that they would not change their decision. The BJP on the other hand demanded that Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy move a confidence motion in the legislative assembly on Monday.

Will Kumaraswamy step down as CM to save the coalition in Karnataka?

After Nagraj turned his back on the coalition, the Congress was seen wooing Ramalinga Reddy. Top leaders from both the Congress and JD(S) were seen coaxing Reddy at his farm house urging him to take back his decision. They told Reddy that any decision, he takes would have an impact on the rest of the rebels. Reddy, however said that he would reveal his next move on Monday.

Kumaraswamy on the other hand held talks with several Congress leaders. He is also said to have said that he would step down as the Chief Minister in a bid to make way for a Congress leader. He however did not get support from his party men, who said that they opposed his offer. The JD(S) says that they would pull out of the coalition rather than agreeing to Kumaraswamy stepping down.