  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No intention to meet senior Congress leaders, rebel MLAs tell Mumbai police

    By
    |

    Mumbai, July, 15: Signalling more trouble for the coalition in Karnataka, 14 rebel MLAs have written to the senior police inspector of the Powai police station here and said that they pose a threat from the Congress leadership.

    We have absolutely no intentions in meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, any Congress dignitaries from Maharashtra and Karnataka or any political leader as we anticipate a serious threat from them, they wrote in the letter. This is the second time that the rebels have sought protection from the police. Last week, the rebels had written a similar letter and sought protection, when Congress leader, D K Shivakumar had tried to meet them.

    No intention to meet senior Congress leaders, rebel MLAs tell Mumbai police
    File photo of Rebel MLAs

    The police after receiving the letter had not allowed Shivakumar to meet with the rebels in Mumbai. The rebels held a presser in Mumbai and reiterated that they would not change their decision. The BJP on the other hand demanded that Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy move a confidence motion in the legislative assembly on Monday.

    Will Kumaraswamy step down as CM to save the coalition in Karnataka?

    After Nagraj turned his back on the coalition, the Congress was seen wooing Ramalinga Reddy. Top leaders from both the Congress and JD(S) were seen coaxing Reddy at his farm house urging him to take back his decision. They told Reddy that any decision, he takes would have an impact on the rest of the rebels. Reddy, however said that he would reveal his next move on Monday.

    Kumaraswamy on the other hand held talks with several Congress leaders. He is also said to have said that he would step down as the Chief Minister in a bid to make way for a Congress leader. He however did not get support from his party men, who said that they opposed his offer. The JD(S) says that they would pull out of the coalition rather than agreeing to Kumaraswamy stepping down.

    More MUMBAI POLICE News

    Read more about:

    mumbai police threat karnataka

    Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 7:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue