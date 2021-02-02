Love Jihad rumour: Wedding in UP stopped, couple let off after overnight stay in police station

Not in favour of laws against conversion for marriage: JDU's KC Tyagi

Anti-conversion has made UP into epicentre of bigotry says over 100 bureaucrats in letter

'No intention to bring nationwide Anti-Conversion Law': Centre in Parliament

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 02: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said issues related to religious conversions are primarily the concerns of state governments, adding that law enforcement agencies take action whenever such instances of violation come to the fore.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said public order and police are state subjects as per the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution and hence, prevention, detection, registration, investigation and prosecution of offences related to religious conversions are primarily the concerns of state governments and Union Territory administrations.

"Action is taken as per existing laws by law enforcing agencies whenever instances of violation come to notice," he said in a written reply.

The questions came in the wake of widely-criticised laws that target interfaith marriages enacted by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Other BJP ruled states including Haryana, Assam and Karnataka have also announced plans for such laws.