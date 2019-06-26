  • search
    No intel failure in Pulwama attack, Government tells Parliament

    New Delhi, June 26: The government has informed the Parliament that the Pulwama attack was not an intelligence failure.

    The government also said that all agencies are working in a coordinated manner. Junior home minster, Kishan Reddy told the Parliament that there was no intelligence failure in the attack.

    Image courtesy: @kishanreddybjp
    Kishan Reddy Image courtesy: @kishanreddybjp

    He said that all agencies are working in a coordinated manner and the intelligence inputs are shared between the various agencies on a real time basis. He further said that the National Investigation Agency probe into the attack has helped identify the conspirators and perpetrators behind the attack.

    He further said that Jammu and Kashmir is affected by terrorism sponsored and supported by those from across the border. Reddy also said that there is a zero tolerance policy towards terror in Kashmir and this has resulted the killing of several terrorists in the past few years.

