    No initiative to bring back Kashmiri Pandits to Valley: Shah Faesal

    Srinagar, Jan 11: In a press meet held after resigning from IAS Shah Faesal said the Government is not taking initiative to bring back Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.

    Shah Faesal, said, "After working for 9 years in the Indian Administrative Service, I have decide to resign. It was not the Civil Services that frustrated me. I'll always be a proud ex-member of the IAS."

    He said that as of now, he doesn't have any plans to join any political party. The Kashmiri IAS topper of 2010 had resigned on Wednesday saying he was quitting to protest against "unabated killings" in Kashmir and the "marginalization of Indian Muslims".

    Shah Faesal had released a statement on his resignation from the civil services on Facebook. He wrote:

    "To protest against the unabated killings in Kashmir and lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union government; the marginalization and invisiblisation of around 200 million Indian Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces reducing them to second-class citizens; insidious attacks on the special identity of the J&K state and growing culture of intolerance and hate in the mainland India in the name of hyper-nationalism, I have decided to resign from IAS."

    His Facebook post was seen as a strong indicator that he intends to join politics. Many reports have suggested he will join the National Conference.

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
