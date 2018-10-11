India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
No info on Rahul Gandhi's meeting with employees: HAL

By
    Bengaluru, Oct 11: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has not received communication from Congress President Rahul Gandhi regarding his visit meeting with the employees in Bengaluru.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi speaks at the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National Executive in Jaipur, Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Mr Gopal Sutar, Chief of Media Communications, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), "There is no communication on Rahul Gandhi's meeting with the HAL employees in Bengaluru."

    Also Read | 'Clear cut case of corruption': Rahul attacks PM over new Rafale report

    Rahul Gandhi to meet HAL employees during his upcoming visit to Bengaluru.

    Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is an Indian state-owned aerospace and defence company headquartered in Bangalore, India. It is governed under the management of the Indian Ministry of Defence. The government-owned corporation is primarily involved in the operations of the aerospace and is currently involved in the design, fabrication and assembly of aircraft, jet engines, helicopters and their spare parts.

    It may be recalled that Rahul Gandhi said he understood the pain of jawans, Air Force officers, the families of martyred pilots as well as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited workers and will work to bring to justice all those who dishonoured and stole from them.

    Also Read | Soft Hindutva plank continues, Rahul to visit Pitambara temple on October 15 in Datia

    Also, he termed the Government's flagship Skill India campaign "S-Kill India" and alleged Rs 30,000 crore was "stolen" from HAL in the Rafale deal and given to a man with "no skills" to make an aircraft.

