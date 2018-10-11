Rahul Gandhi's event is about HAL, he is not meeting HAL employees: KPCC

Bengaluru, Oct 11: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has not received communication from Congress President Rahul Gandhi regarding his visit meeting with the employees in Bengaluru.

Mr Gopal Sutar, Chief of Media Communications, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), "There is no communication on Rahul Gandhi's meeting with the HAL employees in Bengaluru."

"Event is being held by some people to hold a discussion on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's contribution to India, anyone can participate in it including HAL employees. He's not coming to meet HAL employees," news agency ANI quoted KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao as saying.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is an Indian state-owned aerospace and defence company headquartered in Bangalore, India. It is governed under the management of the Indian Ministry of Defence. The government-owned corporation is primarily involved in the operations of the aerospace and is currently involved in the design, fabrication and assembly of aircraft, jet engines, helicopters and their spare parts.

It may be recalled that Rahul Gandhi said he understood the pain of jawans, Air Force officers, the families of martyred pilots as well as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited workers and will work to bring to justice all those who dishonoured and stole from them.

Also, he termed the Government's flagship Skill India campaign "S-Kill India" and alleged Rs 30,000 crore was "stolen" from HAL in the Rafale deal and given to a man with "no skills" to make an aircraft.