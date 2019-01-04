  • search
    No Indian will be left out of NRC, says PM Modi in Silchar

    Silchar, Jan 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday assured that no Indian will be left out of the National Register of Citizens of India (NRC). 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

    Addressing a rally in Assam's Silchar, Pm Modi said, " No Indian will be left out of the National Register of Citizens of India. The government is working to pass the Citizen Amendment Bill in the Parliament."  (Aapko fir se bharosa deta hoon, koi bhi bharatiya nagrik National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) mein se nahi chootega.)

    Also read: PM Modi dedicates double circuit Silchar-Imphal line in Imphal

    "The government is also moving ahead with the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. It is linked with emotions and related to peoples' lives. It is not for the benefit of anyone but a penance against the injustice and many wrongs done in the past. I hope the Bill will be passed soon in Parliament," he said, flagging off the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in the Northeast.

    Modi also spoke about his government's decision to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord "hanging" for 35 years. "Now the road is clear to safeguard social, cultural and linguistic identity of Assam.

    "I am indebted to the people of Assam for voting for the BJP in the recent panchayat elections and I am committed to repay this debt by ensuring the development of the state," he said.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 17:04 [IST]
