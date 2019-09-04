  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No incursion by Chinese troops in Arunachal: Army denies BJP MP's claims

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 04: The Indian Army on Wednesday issued an official statement denying the claims of BJP Arunachal MP that the Chinese Army intruded into Arunachal Pradesh's remote Anjaw district and constructed a bridge over a stream.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "It is reiterated that there is no permanent presence of either Chinese soldiers or civilians in the area and surveillance is maintained by our troops," the Army said in a statement.

    However, the Army said, "The terrain is thickly vegetated and all movements are undertaken on foot along the nalas and the streams."

    "Being an area of differing claims, troops from either side routinely patrol the area. In addition, civilian hunters and herb collectors also frequent here during summer months," the Army said.

    The Army further emphasised, "It is reiterated that there is no permanent presence of either Chinese soldiers or civilians in the area and surveillance is maintained by our troops."

    The Chinese Army intruded into Arunachal Pradesh's remote Anjaw district and constructed a bridge over a stream, the local BJP MP alleged on Wednesday.

    Tapir Gao claimed Chinese troops made an incursion into the Indian territory last month and built a bridge over Kiomru Nullah in Chaglagam circle.

    Some local youths noticed the bridge on Tuesday.

    "The area is approximately 25 km northeast of Chaglagam and is very much inside the Indian territory," Gao said.

    No official of the Indian Army or civilian administration in Arunachal Pradesh was immediately available for comments.

    In October last year, an Indian Army patrol had come across Chinese troops in the area, Gao claimed.

    "As a representative of the state, I have requested the Centre for development of infrastructure along the Sino-Indo border in Arunachal Pradesh like construction of a road between Hayuliang, the district headquarters of Anjaw, and Chaglagam and beyond," Gao told journalists. He said it was necessary to stop such incidents.

    The condition of the road between Hayuliang and Chaglagam is very poor and virtually no road exists beyond that point, he said.

    China claims Arunachal Pradesh is part of south Tibet, which it took over in 1950.

    More ARUNACHAL PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    arunachal pradesh indian army

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 18:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue