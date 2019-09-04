No incursion by Chinese troops in Arunachal: Army denies BJP MP's claims

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 04: The Indian Army on Wednesday issued an official statement denying the claims of BJP Arunachal MP that the Chinese Army intruded into Arunachal Pradesh's remote Anjaw district and constructed a bridge over a stream.

"It is reiterated that there is no permanent presence of either Chinese soldiers or civilians in the area and surveillance is maintained by our troops," the Army said in a statement.

However, the Army said, "The terrain is thickly vegetated and all movements are undertaken on foot along the nalas and the streams."

"Being an area of differing claims, troops from either side routinely patrol the area. In addition, civilian hunters and herb collectors also frequent here during summer months," the Army said.

The Chinese Army intruded into Arunachal Pradesh's remote Anjaw district and constructed a bridge over a stream, the local BJP MP alleged on Wednesday.

Tapir Gao claimed Chinese troops made an incursion into the Indian territory last month and built a bridge over Kiomru Nullah in Chaglagam circle.

Some local youths noticed the bridge on Tuesday.

"The area is approximately 25 km northeast of Chaglagam and is very much inside the Indian territory," Gao said.

No official of the Indian Army or civilian administration in Arunachal Pradesh was immediately available for comments.

In October last year, an Indian Army patrol had come across Chinese troops in the area, Gao claimed.

"As a representative of the state, I have requested the Centre for development of infrastructure along the Sino-Indo border in Arunachal Pradesh like construction of a road between Hayuliang, the district headquarters of Anjaw, and Chaglagam and beyond," Gao told journalists. He said it was necessary to stop such incidents.

The condition of the road between Hayuliang and Chaglagam is very poor and virtually no road exists beyond that point, he said.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh is part of south Tibet, which it took over in 1950.