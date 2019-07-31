No Helmet, No Fuel: New rule implemented in Bengaluru from Aug 1

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, July 31: In order to crack down on helmet-less riders, from August 1, Bengaluru Traffic Police is all set to implement 'No Helmet, No Fuel' rule for all the two-wheeler riders.

After Noida and Aligarh's 'No Helmet, No Fuel' rule, the Bengaluru traffic police are going to implement the same across the city.

Two-wheeler riders without helmets in Bengaluru will not be given fuels at fuel stations from August. This initiative is taken to promote road safety.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, P Harishekaran said, "We have taken this initiative to prevent accidents. Since fuel is an essential commodity, people will at least bring a helmet and wear it while refuelling."

Timeline of Karnataka political crisis; How it began and how BSY became CM

As per Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is a violation of the law. IT could also draw imprisonment for up to 6 months under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As many as 105 riders have lost their lives and 667 have suffered injuries in accidents reported in Bengaluru city between January 1 and June 30 this year, according to official data from the Bengaluru Traffic Police.