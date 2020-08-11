No hard feelings, says Congress's Sachin Pilot, back in Jaipur

YouTube
    Jaipur, Aug 11: Congress leader Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur on Tuesday, nearly a month after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

    "I am pained by the kind of words that were used, I think we should forget what was said. A level of discourse should be maintained in politics, there should be no feeling of personal animosity, work should be done based on issues and policy," Pilot told reporters.

    Asked on the possibility of getting Deputy CM post again, Pilot said, "I have not made any demands with the party. I am an MLA and a Congress worker, I will do whatever party asks me to do."

    After the 'nikamma’ jibes, peace, brotherhood returns to Rajasthan Congress

    On Monday, a meeting between Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi on Monday signalled an "amicable resolution" of nearly a month-long Rajasthan political crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session beginning August 14.

    A large number of his supporters gathered outside his residence to welcome him as he drove down to Jaipur from New Delhi in his car.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 19:21 [IST]
