No govt in the world can stop farmers fighting 'battle of truth': Rahul

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 27: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the agitation of farmers against the new farm laws and said no government in the world can stop farmers fighting the "battle of truth".

The former Congress chief's attack on the government came as thousands of farmers, carrying flags and shouting slogans, gathered at various entry points into the national capital in a determined bid to push their way through as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the new farm laws while police blocked them with barricades, teargas shells and batons.

Later, the farmers were allowed to enter the national capital and hold peaceful agitation, the Delhi Police said. In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said the prime minister should remember that whenever arrogance takes on truth, it gets defeated.

"No government in the world can stop the farmers who are fighting the battle of truth," the former Congress chief said. "The Modi government will have to agree to the demands of the farmers and take back the black laws. This is just the beginning!" he tweeted with the hashtag 'IamWithFarmers'. Punjab farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, had announced they will march to Delhi through several routes -- Lalru, Shambhu, Patiala-Pehowa, Patran-Khanauri, Moonak-Tohana, Ratia-Fatehabad and Talwandi-Sirsa to protest against new farm laws.

The farmers are demanding the repeal of the new farm laws, which, they said, should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with the stakeholders. They also want a guarantee on minimum support prices.