No government jobs, contracts for those found staging protests, blocking roads: Bihar Police

India

Patna, Feb 03: In a recent development, the Bihar Police has issued a controversial circular, warning people against staging violent protests or blocking roads, provoking the opposition to accuse Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of acting like dictators Hitler and Mussolini.

The police said that those found staging protest or blocking roads will not get government jobs or any kind of government contract.

The directive approved by Bihar DGP SK Singhal, says that if anyone takes part in a protest that could turn violent, the police can mention the same in his certificate of conduct or character certificate.

Police verification is necessary for applying for a state-owned liquor outlet, a government job, a license for a firearm and a passport, stated the directive.

Meanwhile, the new circular drew a sharp reaction from RJD leader Tejshwi Yadav who hit out at Kumar, saying he is giving tough competition to Mussolini and Hitler.

"If a person is involved in any criminal activity by involving in any law and order situation, protests, roadblocks etc. and is charged by the police for this, then specific mention of this will be made in the character verification report by the police," the directive cleared by the Bihar DGP said.

The Bihar Police recently came under sharp criticism from the opposition over a circular that said offensive social media posts against the government, ministers, MPs, legislators and state officials will now be treated as cyber crime and invite penal action.