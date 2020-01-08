No girl murdered in Bihar shelter home, bones found were of some other adults: CBI tells SC

New Delhi, Jan 08: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said no minor was killed at the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that there is no evidence of murder and that the bones found "were of some other adults". All 35 girls suspects of having been murdered have been found alive, he said.