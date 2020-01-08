  • search
Trending Bharat Bandh JNU Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No girl murdered in Bihar shelter home, bones found were of some other adults: CBI tells SC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 08: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said no minor was killed at the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar.

    No girl murdered in Bihar shelter home, bones found were of some other adults: CBI tells SC

    Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that there is no evidence of murder and that the bones found "were of some other adults". All 35 girls suspects of having been murdered have been found alive, he said.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court muzaffarpur shelter home bihar cbi

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 13:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue