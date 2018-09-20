No free meals for Economy class flyers on Jet Airways from Sep 25; free beverages to continue

New Delhi, Sep 20: Cash-strapped Jet Airways will stop serving free meals to customers who book flights under its 'economy light' and 'economy deal' options. This will come into effect for tickets purchased from September 25 and for travel on or after September 28. However, complimentary beverage service including tea and coffee will continue for all passengers.

The airline said following this, its tickets in these two buckets will become cheaper as the cost of meals in inclusive of the ticket fare now.

Currently the Fare Choices in the Economy offers a total of five fare options--'Light', 'Deal', 'Saver', 'Classic' and 'Flex'.

Similarly, all international flyers will continue to get the benefits under First class, Premire and Economy.

Jet connects 66 destinations, including in the domestic netword and overseas, operating a fleet of 123 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300s, Boeing 737 Max 8s, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72- 500/600s.