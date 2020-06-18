  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No formal plans, says White House on Donald Trump mediating India-China standoff

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 18: The White House on Wednesday said there were "no formal plans" when asked if United States President Donald Trump would mediate between India and China on the border issue.

    "There are no formal plans on that," said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany when asked about the mediation.

    Donlad Trump
    Donlad Trump

    "We are aware and monitoring the situation b/w Indian and Chinese forces along Line of Actual Control & Eastern Ladakh. We've seen Indian Army statement that 20 Indian soldiers died as a result of the confrontation, we send our deepest condolences on that," she added.

    The violent clashes at Galwan valley, which left at least 20 soldiers of the Indian Army dead, is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while more than 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.

    Trump last month had offered to "mediate or arbitrate" the raging border dispute between the two Asian neighbours, saying he was "ready, willing and able" to ease the tensions.

    Both India and China had turned down Trump's offer.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india china donald trump

    Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 0:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue