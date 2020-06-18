No formal plans, says White House on Donald Trump mediating India-China standoff

New Delhi, June 18: The White House on Wednesday said there were "no formal plans" when asked if United States President Donald Trump would mediate between India and China on the border issue.

"There are no formal plans on that," said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany when asked about the mediation.

"We are aware and monitoring the situation b/w Indian and Chinese forces along Line of Actual Control & Eastern Ladakh. We've seen Indian Army statement that 20 Indian soldiers died as a result of the confrontation, we send our deepest condolences on that," she added.

The violent clashes at Galwan valley, which left at least 20 soldiers of the Indian Army dead, is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while more than 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.

Trump last month had offered to "mediate or arbitrate" the raging border dispute between the two Asian neighbours, saying he was "ready, willing and able" to ease the tensions.

Both India and China had turned down Trump's offer.